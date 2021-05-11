EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 4,716 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 93,422 shares.The stock last traded at $93.70 and had previously closed at $93.13.

NPO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sidoti started coverage on EnPro Industries in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on EnPro Industries from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on EnPro Industries from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.36.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.42. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 18.01%. On average, equities analysts predict that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. EnPro Industries’s payout ratio is presently 40.30%.

In other EnPro Industries news, Director John Humphrey bought 2,500 shares of EnPro Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $83.37 per share, for a total transaction of $208,425.00. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,320,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,180,000 after buying an additional 159,184 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in EnPro Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $24,600,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in EnPro Industries by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 286,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,673,000 after purchasing an additional 32,464 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in EnPro Industries by 0.4% in the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 258,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in EnPro Industries by 87.0% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 239,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,443,000 after acquiring an additional 111,529 shares in the last quarter. 92.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and service of engineered industrial products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; and dynamic, flange, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

