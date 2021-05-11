Enservco (ENSV) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 13th. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.39 million for the quarter.

Shares of ENSV stock opened at $1.27 on Tuesday. Enservco has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $4.50. The company has a market cap of $14.27 million, a P/E ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07.

ENSV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Enservco in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Enservco from $7.00 to $7.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th.

Enservco Company Profile

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. It offers frac water heating, hot oiling, pressure testing, acidizing, bacteria and scale treatment, freshwater and saltwater hauling, fluid disposal, frac tank rental, well site construction, and other general oil field services.

