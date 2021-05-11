Envista (NYSE:NVST) Given New $46.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Envista (NYSE:NVST) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Envista from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Envista from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Envista from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.43.

NVST stock opened at $45.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of -348.31 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.47 and its 200-day moving average is $36.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Envista has a 1 year low of $14.73 and a 1 year high of $46.52.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.23. Envista had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 4.30%. On average, analysts anticipate that Envista will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Curt W. Bludworth sold 12,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total value of $497,966.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,321,043.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 114,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total transaction of $4,656,096.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 597,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,361,093.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 285,176 shares of company stock valued at $11,946,934. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Envista by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 46,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Envista in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Envista by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 77,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Envista by 596.6% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Envista in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

