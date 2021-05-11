Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 7,680 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 95,039 shares.The stock last traded at $51.90 and had previously closed at $50.80.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EVA. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Enviva Partners from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enviva Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Enviva Partners from $43.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Enviva Partners from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Enviva Partners from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Enviva Partners has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and an average price target of $57.40.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -271.05 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.41.

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Enviva Partners had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 16.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Enviva Partners, LP will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.785 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.10%. Enviva Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 520.00%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVA. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Enviva Partners by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,463,699 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $66,473,000 after purchasing an additional 45,500 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enviva Partners by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 252,278 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,193,000 after buying an additional 65,952 shares during the period. Vancity Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Enviva Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,974,000. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. lifted its stake in Enviva Partners by 56.7% during the first quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 94,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,543,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Enviva Partners by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 81,725 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Enviva Partners, LP produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. Enviva Partners GP, LLC operates as the general partner of the company.

