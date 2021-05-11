Enzyme Tops 24 Hour Volume of $11.19 Million (MLN)

Enzyme (CURRENCY:MLN) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 11th. Enzyme has a market capitalization of $200.01 million and approximately $11.19 million worth of Enzyme was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Enzyme has traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar. One Enzyme coin can now be purchased for approximately $111.56 or 0.00200774 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.26 or 0.00083255 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.64 or 0.00019150 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001800 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.13 or 0.00059626 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.26 or 0.00065248 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59.40 or 0.00106900 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $436.54 or 0.00785618 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Enzyme Profile

Enzyme (MLN) is a coin. It launched on January 26th, 2019. Enzyme’s total supply is 1,824,437 coins and its circulating supply is 1,792,738 coins. Enzyme’s official Twitter account is @melonprotocol . The Reddit community for Enzyme is https://reddit.com/r/enzymefinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made. Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle. “

Enzyme Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enzyme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enzyme should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Enzyme using one of the exchanges listed above.

