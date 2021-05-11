Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.32 Million

Brokerages forecast that Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) will post sales of $1.32 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Eos Energy Enterprises’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.45 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $180,000.00. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Eos Energy Enterprises will report full year sales of $46.14 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $42.08 million to $50.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $248.75 million, with estimates ranging from $238.00 million to $259.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Eos Energy Enterprises.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($7.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($6.88). The business had revenue of $0.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.97 million.

Several analysts have weighed in on EOSE shares. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eos Energy Enterprises stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.33. 706,506 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 928,808. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $31.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.63.

About Eos Energy Enterprises

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

