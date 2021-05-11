Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a report on Friday, April 30th. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of EPOKY stock opened at $23.54 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.84. Epiroc AB has a twelve month low of $9.40 and a twelve month high of $24.68.

Epiroc AB, together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces equipment, consumables, and service for use in surface and underground mining, infrastructure, civil engineering, well drilling, or geotechnical worldwide. It operates through two segments, Equipment & Service, and Tools & Attachments.

