Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Corteva, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CTVA)

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Corteva in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.27 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.47. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Corteva’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.98 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CTVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corteva has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.27.

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $46.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $34.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.30, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. Corteva has a 12 month low of $22.38 and a 12 month high of $49.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.35.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.14. Corteva had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTVA. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Corteva by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 36,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares during the period. Centre Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Corteva during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,750,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Corteva by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 71,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after buying an additional 20,130 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Corteva by 4,444.4% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in Corteva by 10.7% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

