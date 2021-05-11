Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Macquarie Infrastructure Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MIC)

Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Macquarie Infrastructure in a research report issued on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Richardson now forecasts that the conglomerate will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.40. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Macquarie Infrastructure’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.58 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Macquarie Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.86.

Macquarie Infrastructure stock opened at $34.51 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.96. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 1.54. Macquarie Infrastructure has a 52-week low of $24.47 and a 52-week high of $41.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The conglomerate reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $220.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.40 million. Macquarie Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 67.23% and a positive return on equity of 10.05%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,917 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in Macquarie Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,329 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 169,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,487 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. 63.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Macquarie Infrastructure Company Profile

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation invests in infrastructure and infrastructure-like businesses that provide services to corporations, government agencies and individual customers primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Atlantic Aviation, MIC Hawaii, and Corporate and Other.

