Equities Analysts Set Expectations for The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:HAIN)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) – Piper Sandler lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Hain Celestial Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.47 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.43. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Hain Celestial Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist increased their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet raised The Hain Celestial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Hain Celestial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.40.

Shares of HAIN opened at $40.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 155.62 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.29. The Hain Celestial Group has a fifty-two week low of $28.65 and a fifty-two week high of $46.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $492.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.74 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The Hain Celestial Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. 98.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

