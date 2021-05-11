Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Announces $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.251 per share on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

Essential Utilities has a payout ratio of 59.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Essential Utilities to earn $1.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.2%.

Shares of Essential Utilities stock opened at $46.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.02. Essential Utilities has a fifty-two week low of $37.37 and a fifty-two week high of $48.89.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 8.83%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Essential Utilities will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. US Capital Advisors assumed coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.40.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Essential Utilities stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 26,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

