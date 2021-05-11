EUNO (EUNO) Market Capitalization Achieves $12.94 Million

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. During the last week, EUNO has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. EUNO has a total market capitalization of $12.94 million and approximately $536.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EUNO coin can now be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EUNO Profile

EUNO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,198,615,645 coins. The official website for EUNO is www.euno.co. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “EUNO is a privacy-by-choice decentralized cryptocurrency that was established in June 2018 with the aim of becoming a leading payment medium in tomorrow's cashless society. In its bid to create a sustainable and trustworthy product, EUNO stresses the importance of fair distribution, long-term stability, and ease of use. Its flagship product EUNO·Pay will permit instant crypto-to-fiat mobile payments using near field communication (NFC) technology and offer a return on utilized coins through its in-development ACID protocol. EUNO is a self-funded project that endorses a participatory approach in the development and strategic direction through its decentralized governance system. It is supported by an international team from diverse professional backgrounds such as software engineering, product development, finance, and marketing. Our goal is to have a profitable, stable, safe, and anonymous blockchain that provides consumers and businesses unrivaled transaction processing, value, and tailored services. “

Buying and Selling EUNO

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EUNO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EUNO using one of the exchanges listed above.

