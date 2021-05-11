Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Shares Sold by Lapides Asset Management LLC

Lapides Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Euronet Worldwide comprises approximately 2.4% of Lapides Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Lapides Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Euronet Worldwide worth $5,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EEFT. Knuff & Co LLC boosted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Coe Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 6,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 48,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,963,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 4,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

EEFT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $166.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist increased their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup raised shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $122.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.73.

Euronet Worldwide stock traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $140.05. The company had a trading volume of 5,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,660. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 262.33 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $144.47 and its 200-day moving average is $137.71. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.64 and a fifty-two week high of $167.71.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.18). Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 1.33%. Analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

