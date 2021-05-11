Everbridge Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 2,779 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 893% compared to the typical volume of 280 call options.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EVBG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Everbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.80.

In other news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 5,964 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.46, for a total value of $956,983.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 630 shares in the company, valued at $101,089.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Everbridge by 0.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 62,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,859,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Everbridge by 12.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Everbridge by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Everbridge in the fourth quarter valued at $745,000. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning raised its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 40,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,963,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period.

Shares of Everbridge stock opened at $110.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Everbridge has a twelve month low of $100.17 and a twelve month high of $178.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.14 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $128.69 and its 200 day moving average is $134.56.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 32.43% and a negative return on equity of 18.82%. The company had revenue of $75.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.48 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Everbridge will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

