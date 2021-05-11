Everex (EVX) Tops One Day Volume of $4.83 Million

Everex (CURRENCY:EVX) traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. One Everex coin can currently be purchased for about $1.03 or 0.00001824 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Everex has a market capitalization of $23.33 million and approximately $4.83 million worth of Everex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Everex has traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Everex alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.17 or 0.00085469 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.75 or 0.00019076 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.25 or 0.00060763 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.38 or 0.00064551 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.82 or 0.00107899 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $456.07 or 0.00809131 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,315.50 or 0.09430478 BTC.

About Everex

EVX is a coin. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2017. Everex’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,700,000 coins. Everex’s official Twitter account is @everexio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Everex is /r/everex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Everex is www.everex.io . Everex’s official message board is blog.everex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Everex is a blockchain-based capital transfer system that aims to enable and ease the financial inclusion of unbanked, or underbanked people around the world. Everex proposes the Cryptocash, a cryptocurrency, where each unit has its value pegged to, and a name based on, the fiat currency it represents. Users convert local fiat currencies to Cryptocash using a currency exchange and transfer the coins to their Everex wallet. Cryptocash balances are provably underwritten by actual balances held in accounts of licensed financial institutions. The Everex system provides its users access to financial services using Cryptocash, without the volatility issues of existing, non-stablecoin cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Everex

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Everex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Everex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.