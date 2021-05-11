EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Shares Acquired by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 496,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,394 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned approximately 1.74% of EverQuote worth $18,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of EverQuote by 141.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EverQuote by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EverQuote in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EverQuote in the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of EverQuote in the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. 60.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVER has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of EverQuote in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on EverQuote from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EverQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on EverQuote from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.43.

In other news, SVP Darryl Auguste sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total transaction of $715,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,349,146.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jayme Mendal sold 665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.81, for a total value of $33,788.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,761,210.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,146 shares of company stock worth $3,177,963. 45.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EVER opened at $31.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.05. EverQuote, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.99 and a 1-year high of $63.44. The company has a market cap of $883.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.03 and a beta of 1.58.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 14.19% and a negative net margin of 2.59%. The company had revenue of $103.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. EverQuote’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

