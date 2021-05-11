EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EVO Payments International LLC is a payments service provider of merchant acquiring and processing solutions for merchants, independent software vendors, financial institutions, independent sales organizations, government organizations and multinational corporations. It operates primarily in North America and Europe. EVO Payments International LLC is located in Atlanta, Georgia. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on EVOP. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of EVO Payments in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Compass Point upgraded EVO Payments from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.88.

Shares of EVOP opened at $28.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.52 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.63. EVO Payments has a 1 year low of $18.50 and a 1 year high of $31.99.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The firm had revenue of $106.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.63 million. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 6.43% and a negative net margin of 1.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EVO Payments will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other EVO Payments news, CEO James G. Kelly sold 25,000 shares of EVO Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $631,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,842,772.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brendan F. Tansill sold 10,000 shares of EVO Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $252,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,912.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 115,174 shares of company stock worth $3,108,263 in the last three months. 51.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVOP. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of EVO Payments by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in EVO Payments by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in EVO Payments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EVO Payments during the fourth quarter worth $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.66% of the company’s stock.

About EVO Payments

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, cellphone-based SMS integrated payment collection services, security tokenization and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale, dynamic currency conversion, ACH, loyalty offers, and other ancillary solutions.

