Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The energy company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Evolution Petroleum had a negative net margin of 15.32% and a positive return on equity of 2.57%.

NYSEAMERICAN:EPM opened at $3.80 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.77 and a 200-day moving average of $2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.27 million, a P/E ratio of -29.69 and a beta of 1.56. Evolution Petroleum has a twelve month low of $2.09 and a twelve month high of $4.68.

Get Evolution Petroleum alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on EPM. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Evolution Petroleum from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evolution Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Evolution Petroleum from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th.

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an oil and gas company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and management of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Evolution Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolution Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.