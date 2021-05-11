Evolving Systems (EVOL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th.

Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.96 million during the quarter. Evolving Systems had a negative return on equity of 6.31% and a negative net margin of 5.07%.

Get Evolving Systems alerts:

NASDAQ EVOL opened at $2.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.30. The stock has a market cap of $24.88 million, a P/E ratio of -20.30 and a beta of 1.23. Evolving Systems has a twelve month low of $0.81 and a twelve month high of $5.63.

In other news, Director David S. Oros sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.82, for a total transaction of $72,580.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 110,920 shares in the company, valued at $423,714.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director David S. Oros sold 91,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total value of $358,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 205,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $811,324.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 166,820 shares of company stock valued at $648,172. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Evolving Systems from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

Evolving Systems Company Profile

Evolving Systems, Inc provides real-time digital engagement solutions and services to the wireless carrier and consumer financial service markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers acquisition and activation solutions, including Smart Dealer, a tool set that enables SIM retailers to sell SIM cards; and Dynamic SIM Allocation, a SIM/eSIM activation solution.

Featured Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Evolving Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolving Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.