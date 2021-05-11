Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) Given a €32.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

EVK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Baader Bank set a €31.00 ($36.47) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Nord/LB set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €30.86 ($36.30).

Shares of Evonik Industries stock opened at €30.17 ($35.49) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €30.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of €27.24. Evonik Industries has a 1-year low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a 1-year high of €32.97 ($38.79).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

