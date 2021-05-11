Evonik Industries (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Evonik Industries (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on EVKIF. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. DZ Bank cut shares of Evonik Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Evonik Industries from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Evonik Industries currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of Evonik Industries stock opened at $38.00 on Friday. Evonik Industries has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $38.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.57 and its 200 day moving average is $32.56.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

