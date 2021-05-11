Exane Derivatives Has $252,000 Holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Exane Derivatives lessened its stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 49.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Etsy were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Etsy during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Etsy during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Etsy during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Associated Banc Corp raised its holdings in Etsy by 450.0% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Etsy by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 174 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Etsy news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total transaction of $1,412,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,408 shares in the company, valued at $7,977,341.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.04, for a total value of $2,687,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,446,262.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,878 shares of company stock valued at $14,094,036 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ETSY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Etsy from $162.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Etsy from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Etsy from $155.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Truist dropped their target price on Etsy from $224.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.87.

ETSY opened at $167.13 on Tuesday. Etsy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.35 and a 1-year high of $251.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $204.71 and a 200-day moving average of $188.51.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.16. Etsy had a return on equity of 46.30% and a net margin of 16.83%. Equities analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Etsy

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

