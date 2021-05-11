Exane Derivatives Lowers Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Exane Derivatives cut its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 30.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 774 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 336 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Pool were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Pool during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pool in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Pool by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pool in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pool by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.17, for a total transaction of $5,164,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 96,487 shares in the company, valued at $39,865,533.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter D. Arvan purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $316.03 per share, with a total value of $158,015.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,861,618.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,606 shares of company stock valued at $16,841,614. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on POOL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $362.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Pool from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Pool from $360.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Pool in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.57.

Shares of NASDAQ POOL opened at $444.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Pool Co. has a twelve month low of $212.63 and a twelve month high of $449.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $383.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $358.70. The stock has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.76 and a beta of 0.72.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.27. Pool had a return on equity of 70.48% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. This is a boost from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Pool’s payout ratio is currently 39.79%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

