Exane Derivatives Purchases 655 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Exane Derivatives raised its position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 109.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,255 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 655 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Okta were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Okta by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,359,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. LifePro Asset Management grew its position in Okta by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 63,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,215,000 after buying an additional 9,285 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Okta by 265.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after buying an additional 8,137 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its position in Okta by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Okta by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 759,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,179,000 after buying an additional 13,403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Okta alerts:

In other news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.11, for a total transaction of $886,944.63. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,141,694.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 4,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.65, for a total transaction of $1,099,818.10. Insiders sold 46,601 shares of company stock valued at $10,632,694 in the last three months. 12.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OKTA opened at $230.75 on Tuesday. Okta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.65 and a 12 month high of $294.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $247.04 and a 200 day moving average of $248.34. The firm has a market cap of $30.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.56 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. Okta had a negative return on equity of 31.29% and a negative net margin of 31.38%. The business had revenue of $234.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OKTA. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Okta from $285.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Okta from $305.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Okta has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.75.

Okta Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

See Also: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.