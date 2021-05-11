Exane Derivatives Purchases New Stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 244.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $169.02 on Tuesday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.86 and a 52 week high of $214.91. The stock has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.92, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $176.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.83.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $814.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.76 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 27.32%. The business’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TTWO. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $213.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Sunday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $234.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Monday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Take-Two Interactive Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.72.

In other news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 270,984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.90, for a total value of $49,562,973.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

