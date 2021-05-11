Exane Derivatives Sells 936 Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Exane Derivatives cut its stake in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 936 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in YETI were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of YETI. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of YETI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,309,000. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of YETI in the first quarter worth approximately $36,556,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of YETI by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,003,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,879,000 after acquiring an additional 452,655 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of YETI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,644,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of YETI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,013,000. 93.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on YETI. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on YETI from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on YETI from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered YETI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on YETI in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on YETI from $71.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. YETI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.80.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total value of $1,628,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 268,751 shares in the company, valued at $21,876,331.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 3,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total transaction of $222,863.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,204,775.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 87,264 shares of company stock valued at $6,525,142 in the last ninety days. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:YETI opened at $88.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 113.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.80. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.63 and a fifty-two week high of $90.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.52.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.12. YETI had a return on equity of 84.63% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $375.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.47 million. Research analysts predict that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

YETI Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

