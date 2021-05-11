Excalibur Management Corp Acquires Shares of 840 Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Excalibur Management Corp acquired a new stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its stake in Public Storage by 1.9% in the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Public Storage by 1.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Public Storage by 3.1% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 15.3% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 4.1% in the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $262.00 to $269.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $262.00 to $269.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $221.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Public Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.13.

PSA stock opened at $277.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $48.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.77, a P/E/G ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.07. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $172.11 and a 52 week high of $283.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $262.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $237.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by ($0.49). Public Storage had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 43.37%. The company had revenue of $647.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Public Storage will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.42%.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

