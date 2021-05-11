Excellon Resources (EXN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Excellon Resources (NYSE:EXN) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect Excellon Resources to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE EXN opened at $2.65 on Tuesday. Excellon Resources has a 1-year low of $1.55 and a 1-year high of $4.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.88.

Get Excellon Resources alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Excellon Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th.

Excellon Resources Inc, a silver mining and exploration company, acquires, explores for, evaluates, develops, and finances mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Platosa property covering an area of 11,000 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the EvoluciÃ³n property that covers an area of 45,000 hectares situated in the states of Durango and Zacatecas, Mexico; and the Silver City Project totaling an area of 164 square kilometers in Saxony, Germany.

See Also: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Excellon Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Excellon Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.