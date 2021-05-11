Executive Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) by 35.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,697 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,244 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $6,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period.

MDYG opened at $76.78 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 1-year low of $45.77 and a 1-year high of $80.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.05 and a 200-day moving average of $71.57.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

