Executive Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) by 34.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,271 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,687 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $4,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 64,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after acquiring an additional 5,279 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 23.5% in the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 6,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Alpha Omega Group Inc. now owns 153,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 16.6% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter.

HYLS opened at $48.65 on Tuesday. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $44.47 and a 1-year high of $49.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.76.

