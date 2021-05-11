Executive Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Executive Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 83.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 50,243 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Family Capital Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 1,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Miramar Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ opened at $319.70 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $215.99 and a 1 year high of $342.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $331.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $318.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

