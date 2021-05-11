Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) PT Raised to $165.00 at UBS Group

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its price objective boosted by UBS Group from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the online travel company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on EXPE. Truist lifted their price objective on Expedia Group from $170.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $136.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Expedia Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a peer perform rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Expedia Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $161.19.

Shares of EXPE opened at $173.09 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $174.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.20. Expedia Group has a 52-week low of $58.39 and a 52-week high of $187.93. The company has a market cap of $24.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.08 and a beta of 1.74.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The online travel company reported ($2.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.86) by $0.84. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 21.33% and a negative net margin of 30.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.83) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Expedia Group will post -8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total transaction of $97,875.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,786.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 1,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.66, for a total value of $259,738.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,898.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Expedia Group by 13.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 37,875 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $6,540,000 after buying an additional 4,383 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $287,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 12.3% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 193,876 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $33,369,000 after purchasing an additional 21,245 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $306,000. 95.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

