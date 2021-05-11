Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $257.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.
STAY stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.70. The company had a trading volume of 22,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,459,482. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.87. Extended Stay America has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $20.08.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a boost from Extended Stay America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th.
About Extended Stay America
Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third-party franchisees.
