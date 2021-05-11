Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $257.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

STAY stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.70. The company had a trading volume of 22,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,459,482. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.87. Extended Stay America has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $20.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a boost from Extended Stay America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th.

Several research firms have commented on STAY. Robert W. Baird raised Extended Stay America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Extended Stay America from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Extended Stay America from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $19.50 price objective (up from $17.50) on shares of Extended Stay America in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $19.50 target price on shares of Extended Stay America in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.85.

About Extended Stay America

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third-party franchisees.

