Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Purchased by SignalPoint Asset Management LLC

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,825 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FB. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the third quarter worth approximately $251,000. Carlson Capital Management grew its holdings in Facebook by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,502 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Facebook by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Facebook by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,697 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Facebook by 78.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 218,400 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $59,658,000 after buying an additional 96,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $355.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Facebook from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays upped their price target on Facebook from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Facebook from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.87.

NASDAQ FB opened at $301.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $857.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.69 and a 12-month high of $331.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $304.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $279.35.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.10, for a total transaction of $5,281,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,082,092.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.73, for a total transaction of $21,129,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,809,172 shares of company stock valued at $530,603,599 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

