Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell currently has $320.00 price target on the social networking company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on Facebook from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays upped their target price on Facebook from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Facebook from $330.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $366.87.

FB stock opened at $305.97 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $304.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $279.35. The stock has a market cap of $871.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook has a one year low of $200.69 and a one year high of $331.81.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Facebook will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,276 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.50, for a total value of $345,158.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.73, for a total value of $21,129,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,809,172 shares of company stock valued at $530,603,599 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,021,574,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Facebook by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,299,199,000 after acquiring an additional 9,362,408 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 1,791.4% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,405,858 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $18,849,000 after purchasing an additional 7,014,302 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 357.0% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 4,219,334 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,152,553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 34.8% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,213,078 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,948,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380,105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

