Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Stock Position Lifted by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,534 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $3,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 50.0% during the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,053,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $543.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $537.71.

FICO stock opened at $492.90 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $510.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $484.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52 week low of $337.04 and a 52 week high of $547.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.47 and a beta of 1.18.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $331.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.39 million. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 98.78% and a net margin of 18.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Fair Isaac news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.58, for a total transaction of $7,283,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,033 shares in the company, valued at $38,862,424.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 12,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.82, for a total transaction of $6,241,896.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,205,215.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,928 shares of company stock worth $20,646,547 in the last quarter. 3.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fair Isaac Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.