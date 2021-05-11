FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FARO Technologies, Inc. is the world’s most trusted source for 3D measurement technology. The Company develops and markets computer-aided measurement and imaging devices and software. Technology from FARO permits high-precision 3D measurement, imaging and comparison of parts and complex structures within production and quality assurance processes. The devices are used for inspecting components and assemblies, rapid prototyping, documenting large volume spaces or structures in 3D, surveying and construction, as well as for investigation and reconstruction of accident sites or crime scenes. FARO Technologies capture and analysis of on-site real world data to investigate crash, crime and fire, plan security activities and provide virtual reality training for public safety personnel, and also Capture detailed and precise 3D data from existing products permitting CAD analysis and redesign, after market design and legacy part replication. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FARO. TheStreet raised shares of FARO Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of FARO Technologies in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on FARO Technologies from $70.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FARO Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

FARO Technologies stock traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $69.63. The company had a trading volume of 122,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,067. FARO Technologies has a 12-month low of $49.00 and a 12-month high of $97.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.97 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.09.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. FARO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 24.28%. On average, research analysts forecast that FARO Technologies will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FARO. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FARO Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 90.8% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 112,970 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,979,000 after buying an additional 53,757 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 82,161 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,803,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 101.9% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 241,317 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $20,891,000 after buying an additional 121,821 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in FARO Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional (3D) measurement, imaging, and realization solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to quickly and accurately position components; and FARO Focus laser scanner to measure and collect a cloud of data points.

