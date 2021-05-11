Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $92.71.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Mizuho raised their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Scotiabank cut Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

NYSE FRT opened at $116.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 3.86. The stock has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.10, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.58. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $64.11 and a 52-week high of $118.50.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.42). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 21.56%. On average, analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.98%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 132.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 74.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

