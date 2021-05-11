Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) PT Lowered to $265.00 at Morgan Stanley

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $273.00 to $265.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 32.79% from the stock’s previous close.

RACE has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ferrari from $195.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. HSBC lowered Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.43.

Shares of RACE stock opened at $199.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $209.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $36.87 billion, a PE ratio of 64.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.00. Ferrari has a 12-month low of $150.97 and a 12-month high of $233.66.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.22). Ferrari had a return on equity of 34.85% and a net margin of 15.50%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Ferrari will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ferrari by 174.5% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferrari in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Ferrari during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Ferrari during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 32.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ferrari

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

