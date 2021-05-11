Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.824-5.065 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.19 billion-$5.19 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.16 billion.
NYSE RACE traded down $1.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $198.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,189. The company has a market capitalization of $36.62 billion, a PE ratio of 64.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $209.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a current ratio of 4.63. Ferrari has a 12 month low of $150.97 and a 12 month high of $233.66.
Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 34.85%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have weighed in on RACE. Societe Generale reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $231.00 price target (down previously from $269.00) on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Ferrari from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered Ferrari from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Ferrari from $273.00 to $265.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ferrari currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $241.43.
Ferrari Company Profile
Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.
