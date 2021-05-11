Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.824-5.065 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.19 billion-$5.19 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.16 billion.

NYSE RACE traded down $1.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $198.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,189. The company has a market capitalization of $36.62 billion, a PE ratio of 64.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $209.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a current ratio of 4.63. Ferrari has a 12 month low of $150.97 and a 12 month high of $233.66.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 34.85%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were given a dividend of $1.0445 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 19th.

Several research firms have weighed in on RACE. Societe Generale reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $231.00 price target (down previously from $269.00) on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Ferrari from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered Ferrari from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Ferrari from $273.00 to $265.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ferrari currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $241.43.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

See Also: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.