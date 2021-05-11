FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Announces Earnings Results

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 191.78% and a negative return on equity of 48.19%. The company had revenue of $38.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.89) EPS. FibroGen’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ FGEN traded up $1.04 on Tuesday, hitting $20.46. The company had a trading volume of 32,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,406,404. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.26. FibroGen has a 12-month low of $18.12 and a 12-month high of $57.21.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of FibroGen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of FibroGen in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of FibroGen in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of FibroGen from $64.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of FibroGen from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.17.

In other FibroGen news, Director Thomas F. Kearns, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $630,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 166,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,819,063.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Kalevi Kurkijarvi sold 6,000 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total transaction of $314,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,048,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

