Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.54 Per Share (NYSE:FIS)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) – William Blair reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report released on Thursday, May 6th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now anticipates that the information technology services provider will earn $1.54 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.55. William Blair also issued estimates for Fidelity National Information Services’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.02 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.43 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.24.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $149.46 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $149.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.24. Fidelity National Information Services has a 1-year low of $120.17 and a 1-year high of $156.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -830.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 38,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,446,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,642 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,018 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth $449,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 79,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total value of $11,101,287.99. Also, insider Asif Ramji sold 29,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.32, for a total transaction of $4,148,493.44. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 266,892 shares of company stock worth $38,224,223. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.81%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

