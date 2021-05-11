Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Price Target Increased to $173.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) had its price target raised by Barclays from $167.00 to $173.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a market perform rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Fidelity National Information Services has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $165.24.

Shares of FIS stock opened at $149.46 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $92.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -830.33, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. Fidelity National Information Services has a 52 week low of $120.17 and a 52 week high of $156.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.24.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.81%.

In other news, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 27,409 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $4,111,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,889 shares in the company, valued at $8,683,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Asif Ramji sold 29,992 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.32, for a total transaction of $4,148,493.44. Insiders sold 266,892 shares of company stock valued at $38,224,223 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 56.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 588,133 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $82,729,000 after purchasing an additional 212,874 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 27.1% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 13,554 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 9.7% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 329,750 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,366,000 after acquiring an additional 29,083 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter worth about $731,000. Finally, Soros Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter worth about $1,735,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

