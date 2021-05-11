Fiduciary Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Fiduciary Group LLC raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 27.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,175 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,279 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $5,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 112 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 2,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.42, for a total transaction of $998,893.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 299,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,938,267.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.19, for a total value of $4,334,280.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,039 shares of company stock valued at $17,437,398. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PANW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised Palo Alto Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $455.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Monday, April 5th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $419.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $469.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.71.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock traded down $3.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $338.20. 5,479 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,087,342. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $210.79 and a twelve month high of $403.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $343.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $333.08. The company has a market cap of $32.89 billion, a PE ratio of -110.11 and a beta of 1.50.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 8.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

