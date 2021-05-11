Fiduciary Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Fiduciary Group LLC increased its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $7,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of AON by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,605,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,184,354,000 after buying an additional 189,358 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AON by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,512,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,164,542,000 after purchasing an additional 14,408 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AON by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,433,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $936,660,000 after purchasing an additional 81,994 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AON by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,248,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $475,076,000 after buying an additional 64,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in AON by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,242,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $473,824,000 after buying an additional 13,741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities raised AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on AON from $275.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $234.27.

AON stock traded down $4.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $253.98. 11,690 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,689,538. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $237.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $217.68. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $177.21 and a 1 year high of $260.97.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. AON had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.68 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.25%.

AON Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

