Fiduciary Group LLC Sells 134 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Fiduciary Group LLC cut its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,893 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Aries Wealth Management lifted its position in American Express by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 3,511 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its position in American Express by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 7,373 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Express by 1.3% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,953 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 1.4% in the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,857 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Express by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,124 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

In other American Express news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $4,796,244.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,250,961.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total transaction of $8,658,269.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,475,949.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded down $4.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $154.21. 110,162 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,493,536. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $147.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.54. The firm has a market cap of $123.88 billion, a PE ratio of 39.37, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. American Express has a 52 week low of $76.00 and a 52 week high of $160.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $9.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

AXP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $131.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on American Express from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.33.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

