Financial Comparison: Hempstract (OTCMKTS:HPST) versus PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX)

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) and Hempstract (OTCMKTS:HPST) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares PHX Minerals and Hempstract’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PHX Minerals -78.94% 3.78% 2.36% Hempstract N/A N/A N/A

PHX Minerals has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hempstract has a beta of -7.81, suggesting that its stock price is 881% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.7% of PHX Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.7% of PHX Minerals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.1% of Hempstract shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PHX Minerals and Hempstract’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PHX Minerals $28.97 million 2.06 -$23.95 million $0.05 53.20 Hempstract N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Hempstract has lower revenue, but higher earnings than PHX Minerals.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for PHX Minerals and Hempstract, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PHX Minerals 0 1 2 0 2.67 Hempstract 0 0 0 0 N/A

PHX Minerals presently has a consensus price target of $2.82, indicating a potential upside of 5.89%. Given PHX Minerals’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe PHX Minerals is more favorable than Hempstract.

Summary

PHX Minerals beats Hempstract on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PHX Minerals

PHX Minerals, Inc. engages in the acquisition, management, and development of non-operated oil and natural gas properties, including wells located on the firm’s mineral and leasehold acreage. Its products include natural gas, crude oil and NGL. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

About Hempstract

Hempstract, Inc. produces and sells cannabidiol (CBD) and cannabigerol solutions in the United States. It offers CBD isolate powder and distillate oil. The company was formerly known as Riverdale Oil and Gas Corporation and changed its name to Hempstract, Inc. in November 2020. Hempstract, Inc. is based in Warden, Washington.

