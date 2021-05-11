Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $12.09

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCH)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.09 and last traded at $12.23, with a volume of 335 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.40.

FNCH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Finch Therapeutics Group in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Finch Therapeutics Group in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Finch Therapeutics Group in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.39.

In related news, Director Jeffery A. Smisek bought 88,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $1,499,995.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Finch Therapeutics Group stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCH) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 155,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,515,000. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Finch Therapeutics Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Finch Therapeutics Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:FNCH)

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company, develops a novel class of orally administered biological drugs in the United States. The company's lead candidate is CP101, an orally administered microbiome capsule that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with recurrent Clostridioides difficile infection, as well as for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus.

