Finning International (TSE:FTT) Given “Outperform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Finning International (TSE:FTT)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$35.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.58% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Finning International from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Finning International from C$32.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Finning International from C$33.00 to C$34.50 in a report on Friday, February 12th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Finning International from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$33.50.

Shares of FTT traded down C$1.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$33.15. 276,757 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,324. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$32.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$29.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.22. Finning International has a 52 week low of C$16.60 and a 52 week high of C$35.00.

Finning International (TSE:FTT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.66 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Finning International will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Darcy Joel Harrod sold 818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.18, for a total value of C$25,505.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$281,368.32. Also, Senior Officer Anna Pia Marks sold 1,604 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.01, for a total transaction of C$54,553.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,047 shares in the company, valued at C$919,884.70. Insiders sold 7,667 shares of company stock worth $249,076 in the last 90 days.

About Finning International

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. It offers telehandlers, compact and small wheel loaders, mini excavators; heavy construction equipment, such as articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, track loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers; and skidders, forest machines, track feller bunchers, log stackers, multi docker material handlers, cable yarding systems, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic mining shovels, and underground mining load haul dump (LHD) loaders.

