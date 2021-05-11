Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Has $2.45 Million Holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 228.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 39,448 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,451 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF worth $2,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 14.4% during the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 5,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 19,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 5,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 60,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,742,000 after buying an additional 4,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 227,428.6% during the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 159,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,875,000 after buying an additional 159,200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA HYD traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.66. 19,662 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 577,098. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a 52-week low of $54.62 and a 52-week high of $62.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.28 and a 200-day moving average of $61.65.

